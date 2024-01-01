Tangerine Dream - 1g - Sativa - Cartridge

by CAKE she hits different
About this product

Introducing Designer Distillate by CAKE She Hits Different.

Embark on an interstellar journey with our game-changing 1 gram glass ceramic cartridge.

90%+ THC potency.

For best experience use with CAKE She Hits Different Batteries available at shehitsdifferent.com

Tangerine Dream [Sativa] Drift into citrus clouds, where sweet tangerine zest serenades your senses.
About this brand

CAKE she hits different
CAKE. The next generation of Cannabis.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003102
