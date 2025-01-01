Introducing Designer Distillate by CAKE She Hits Different.

Embark on an interstellar journey with our 0.9 gram all-in-one cosmic vape pod. Next-level potency with 90%+ total cannabinoids, delivering a powerful and effective high with every hit. Three designer colors. Transcend boundaries and experience the outer realms of style and potency.



Watermelon OG [ Indica ]

One of the best selling flavors in America. This refreshing watermelon quenches your thirst while delivering a powerful high, leaving you feeling delighted and sedated.

