This balm contains 2 oz of Broad Spectrum CBD with a concentration of 1200mg. It will soothe and refresh your muscles and joints without the greasy effect.



Moringa is a plant coming from India… It protects and nourishes the skin and hair. It contains a lot of vitamins (vitamin A, B1, B2, B3 and C) and minerals (calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc). It also has antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties. It helps wounds to heal quicker. The lemongrass also has those benefits and has a rich citrus scent.

INGREDIENTS:

Hemp Seed Oil, Karite Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Vegetable Butter, Beeswax, Moringa Oil, Coconut Oil, Caprylic Triglyceride, Camphor, Menthol, Lavender Oil, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Nano CBD, Eucalyptus, Oil, Spearmint Oil, Avocado Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Vitamin E, Tocopherol Acetate.