INGREDIENTS:

Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Pectin, Titanium Dioxide, Artificial Flavors and Artificial Colors (Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Delta-10 THC Derived from Full Spectrum Hemp Extract.



GENERAL ADVICE:

Do not eat more than 1 Delta-10 Gummy per serving and do not exceed 2 pieces every 6 hours. Store gummies in a cool and dry environment. Do not expose the Delta-10 gummies to direct sunlight: store in a cupboard or a pantry