Certified 100% Organic and Non-GMO Hemp Oil.

25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Produced in a GMP (or Good Manufacturing Practices) Certified facility located in South Florida and we are proud to say that all our products are free of contaminants: no pesticide, no heavy metal, no microbe nor residual solvent…

INGREDIENTS:

Corn syrup, sugar, corn starch, beef gelatin, acidity regulator (citric acid), artificial flavors, artificial colors (titanium dioxide, yellow 5, blue 1 and red 40), hemp derived delta-8 THC.

Do not eat more than 1 piece per serving and do not exceed 4 pieces every 6 hours.