About this product
Non-Toxic Vegetable Oil Coloring, Non-GMO, 100% Vegan, Non-Toxic Vegetable Oil Coloring, Organic Hemp Core, & Hypnotic Spiral Filter Tip.
Each $100 Benny Hemp Roll holds roughly 2 grams of your favorite herbs.
The Benny Rolls are protected in a tube that contains a 2-Way Humidity Exchange Pack to preserve the petals at the optimal humidity ensuring the smoothest experience possible.
PACK CONTENTS
(3) $100 Benny Rolls (American Currency Paper) Organic Hemp Core
CaliGreenGold Bamboo Packing Stick
2-Way Humidity Exchange Pack
Tube
Cork Cap
About this brand
CaliGreenGold
Our products feature the finest flower hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji Berry, Smokable $100 USD Currency, and Hemp. We produce Pre-Rolls, Blunts, & Cannagars in a wide variety of strains from classics to exotics; infused with our Live Resin, THCa Diamonds & Crumble.