Originating in Hawaii, Hawaiian Punch delivers a "punch" not unlike the most righteous wave in Hawaii. This strain is extremely potent, yet delivers an aloha feeling to your mind and body, much like an ocean breeze. Hawaiian Punch is one that will gradually sneak up on you, especially the first time.
Flowering time is 55-60 days, and a THC content up to 21%.
Our artisanal cannabis portfolio features the finest indoor cannabis flower, hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji and Hemp; deliciously paired with our award-winning full spectrum concentrates. We produce Pre-Rolls & Cannagars in a wide variety of sizes and strains from classics to exotics; infused with Diamonds.