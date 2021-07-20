CaliGreenGold
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
24% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
