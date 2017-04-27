Founded in 2016 in San Diego, CaliGreenGold started innovating original products through passionate craftsmanship for the California cannabis culture. The following year our concentrates took first place at Chalice Cup and our ambitious team has been innovating with our products ever since!



Our artisanal cannabis portfolio features the finest indoor cannabis flower, hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji and Hemp; deliciously paired with our award-winning full spectrum concentrates. We produce Pre-Rolls & Cannagars in a wide variety of sizes and strains from classics to exotics; infused with Diamonds.