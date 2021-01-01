We scoured the globe in pursuit of the highest quality producers of pesticide-free organic rose petals that exhibit choice characteristics we look for in petals;



SIZE

COLOR VIBRANCY

TERPENES

SHAPE

ORGANIC CULTIVATION METHODS

PRESERVATION



Each Rosette (Rose Petal Cone) holds roughly 1 gram of your favorite herbs. The Rosettes are protected from physical damage in a tube that contains a 2-Way Humidity exchange pack to preserve the petals at the optimal humidity ensuring the smoothest experience possible. Sealed with a cork top and elegant tamper seal.



All of our products hold their color & vibrancy for at least one year when properly stored! Keep out of direct sunlight.



PACK CONTENTS

6 Handmade Rosettes - RANDOM COLOR ASSORTMENT of Rose Petal Cones

CaliGreenGold Bamboo Packing Tool

2-Way Humidity Exchange Pack

Protective Tube

Cork Cap & Tamper Seal



*Color Vibrancy may differ from images due to seasonality & genetic variation since we only use real rose petals!*