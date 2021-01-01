About this product
Designed in collaboration with legendary Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, G Pen is excited to release the stunning Cookies x G Pen Roam Vaporizer! Fully customized throughout in universally recognized Cookies blue, this limited-edition release is both visually stunning and revolutionary in functionality like the original Roam Vaporizer.
The Cookies G Pen Roam delivers water filtration in a portable concentrate vaporizer that is built to last. An ergonomic design makes carrying the Roam Vaporizer easy, and the device houses a glass hydro-tube that purifies and cools your vapor each hit. The G Pen Roam's quartz tank does a fantastic job saving your material’s flavor, even with the high-temperature range of 600°F to 800°F. Powered by a 1300mAh lithium-ion battery, the Cookies G Pen Roam charges quickly, can be used during the charging process, and stays alive for an entire day of vaping.
The Cookies G Pen Roam features a full quartz tank with a protective silicone housing that works to bring out your concentrates' full flavors. Compared to titanium tanks or heating elements, quartz does a much better job of letting you taste your draws and has a much faster heat-up time. The Roam Vaporizer gets to temperature quickly due to the quartz tank working in conjunction with the powerful 1300mAh battery. Even with such a high-temperature range, the Cookies G Pen Roam will let you taste your material during sessions, delivering a mix of dense clouds and flavorful vapor.
Inside of the Roam’s comfortable housing is the glass hydro-tube water filtration system. The hydro-tube serves as the “vapor path” for the Roam and is attached directly to the mouthpiece. In keeping the hydro-tube so close to the mouthpiece, Grenco Science ensured that you’d get fresh draws with each pull since your vapor is going directly from the chamber to your lips with no unnecessary space in between. Each Cookies G Pen Roam complete kit comes standard within a Cookies blue hemp travel case with room for two concentrates jars and a pocket for accessories. This pocket is perfect for traveling with the included micro-USB-to-USB charging cable, loading tool, and cleaning swabs.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Cookies x G Pen Roam Vaporizer
600°F-800°F Heating Range
Enclosed Glass Hydro-Tube
Durable Aluminum Housing
Pass-Through Charging
Streamlined Controls
LED Display Screen
Water Filtration
Quartz Tank
Rapid Charging
1300mAh Battery
Micro-USB Charging
Sleek Ergonomic Design
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Cookies Blue Color Scheme
Portable Concentrate Vaporizer
Customized Temperature Control
Box Includes:
1 x Cookies G Pen Roam
1 x Quartz Tank
1 x Tank Cover
1 x Mouthpiece
1 x Glass Tube
1 x Travel Case
1 x Loading Tool
1 x Cleaning Tips
1 x Charging Cable
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
