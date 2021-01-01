About this product
Jupiter recognizes an out-of-this-world bong when you see it. The Galaxy Beaker Bong is unlike any other Empire Glassworks water pipe we’ve seen before, featuring a thick clear glass body designed for large, otherworldly rips of your dry herbs. The voluminous beaker base houses a removable diffuser downstem that filters your smoke through water, while a triple pinch ice catcher allows you to fill the neck with ice for rips as cold as space. This fantastical pipe by Empire Glassworks is made entirely from premium borosilicate glass and features highly detailed glass figurines depicting a galactic scene on a murky iridescent background that is wrapped around the center of the body. The Galaxy Beaker Bong measures 14” inches tall and comes equipped with an Empire Glassworks Galactic Bowl Piece that features a matching design, including handmade glass planets orbiting around a floating satellite ring. Reach for the stars and space out with the Empire Glassworks Galaxy Beaker Bong today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Galaxy Bong
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Fumed Diffuser Downstem
Galactic Space Themed
Worked Glass Accents
Natural Splashguard
Built-in Ice Catcher
Highly Detailed
14” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
7mm Thick Glass
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Individually Handcrafted*
Galactic Bowl Piece Included
5” inch Diameter Beaker Base
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
