This hootiful beaker will mark the end of your hunt for the perfect bong! The Empire Glassworks Hooties Forest Beaker Bong is highlighted by stunning forest-themed glass accents, including entangled tree vines and colorful mushrooms. Perched on the worked glass branches and hiding inside the trees, you can find adorable handmade owls keeping watch in every direction. The Empire Glassworks Hootie’s Forest Beaker Bong measures 14” inches tall and is complete with a 14mm Bug’s Life Bowl Piece that features a matching design, including handmade mushrooms and colorful insects. One of Empire Glassworks’ flagship nature themes, this water pipe expertly encapsulates the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our planet so unique.
The Empire Glassworks Hooties Forest Beaker Bong is made in the USA and handcrafted from 7mm thick borosilicate glass. Now that's thick glass. The voluminous beaker base measures a sturdy 5” inches in diameter and houses a removable diffuser downstem that filters your smoke through water as you inhale. Above the beaker base and just below the artistic forest scenery, a triple-pinch ice catcher allows you to fill the entirety of the neck with ice for clouds of smoke as cold as a snow-covered forest in winter. Snag the Hootie’s Forest Beaker Bong today and journey to Hootie’s woodlands, where the only trees you burn are the ones in your bowl!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Hootie’s Forest Bong
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Fumed Diffuser Downstem
Hootie’s Forest Themed
Worked Glass Accents
Natural Splashguard
Built-in Ice Catcher
Highly Detailed
14” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
7mm Thick Glass
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Individually Handcrafted*
5” inch Diameter Beaker Base
Bug’s Life Bowl Piece Included
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
