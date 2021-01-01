About this product

Don’t get tide down with a boring water pipe when you can get your hands on the Under the Sea Beaker Bong instead! This gorgeous glass beaker bong from Empire Glassworks will transport your sessions deep down under the sea where vibrant ocean critters live together in perfect harmony. The Under the Sea Beaker Bong is decorated with individually handmade, worked glass accents on the middle of the neck that highlight Empire’s signature aquatic theme. This includes adorable fishies, delightful turtles, and curious crabs mixed within a plethora of colorful deep-sea foliage. Taking center stage, a large Kraken octopus completes the design and makes this entire water pipe come to life.



The Empire Glassworks Under the Sea Beaker Bong is proudly made in the USA and handcrafted from 7mm thick borosilicate glass. Now that's reliable. The voluminous beaker base measures a sturdy 5” inches in diameter and houses a removable diffuser downstem that filters your smoke through water as you inhale. Above the beaker base and just below the artistic aquatic habitat, a triple-pinch ice catcher allows you to fill the entirety of the neck with ice for smoke as cool as the arctic ocean. A 14mm Under the Sea Bowl Piece with a worked glass starfish, orange fish, and matching ocean vegetation is also included and makes this ocean-themed water pipe truly complete. Snag the Under the Sea Beaker Bong from Empire Glassworks today and sea for yourself what all the commocean is about!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks Aquatics Bong

High-Grade Borosilicate Glass

Fumed Diffuser Downstem

Under the Sea Themed

Worked Glass Accents

Natural Splashguard

Built-in Ice Catcher

Highly Detailed

14” inches Tall

45° Joint Angle

7mm Thick Glass

14mm Female Joint

14mm Male Bowl Piece

Individually Handcrafted*

Under the Sea Bowl Included

5” inch Diameter Beaker Base

American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]



*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!