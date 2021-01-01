About this product
The Grav Empress Water Pipe will become the crown jewel of your collection, perfect for both special and casual occasions alike. This stately and statuesque water pipe stands at 13” inches tall and is the latest addition to Grav's evolving lineup of premier water pipes. This striking revision of the classic beaker bong boasts a fixed fission downstem that leads your smoke into an 8-slit percolator housed within the center of the base. This unique percolator thoroughly diffuses your smoke through water for smooth, dense hits.
The Grav Empress Water Pipe features a pinched neck just above the beaker that acts as a natural splashguard and doubles as a convenient grip for passing around between rips. The sloped neck adds to the classy aesthetic and allows you to fill the top with ice for colder hits. If you like big bowl packs where everyone gets some green, the included 14mm male funnel bowl is the ideal size and is easy to grip without burning your fingers. The Empress’s design ensures that your beaker bong will remain stable with its extra-thick borosilicate glass and 6” inch wide beaker base. Snag the Grav Empress Water Pipe for a glass bong that will make a statement and be the centerpiece of every smoke session.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Empress Water Pipe
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Natural Splash Guard
Sturdy Beaker Base
Unique 8-Slit Perc
Fixed Downstem
45° Joint Angle
13” inches Tall
6” inches Wide
14mm Bowl Piece
14mm Female Joint
Sandblasted Grav Decal
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Scientific Glass Beaker Bong
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
