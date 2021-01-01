About this product
The sea may be a harsh mistress, but this is one wave you’ll want to ride. The Wave Bubbler is one of the latest additions to Grav’s ever-changing lineup of unique glass water pipes. This travel-friendly bubbler was designed with subtle features that expertly mimic a wave, including the ripples on the side that provide superior grip for your fingers when in use. The Grav Wave Bubbler is made from thick borosilicate glass and features a fixed fission downstem housed inside the base. The diffuser downstem provides smooth, filtered draws from your favorite dry herbs by filtering each hit through water.
The Grav Wave Bubbler stands 6.5” inches tall and is equipped with a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm male Grav Cup Bowl. The Wave Bubbler's mouthpiece is strategically curved away from the bowl to keep the flame of your lighter away from your face. Between hits, the triangular base keeps this bubbler ultra-sturdy on any table or flat surface. This eccentric water pipe is finished with matching sandblasted GRAV decals on the front of the bubbler and bowl piece. Dive into a piece that offers rips as cool as it looks with the Grav Wave Bubbler today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Wave Bubbler Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Fission Downstem
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Wave Shaped Body
5mm Thick Glass
Unique Design
6.5” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Grav Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Scientific Glass Water Pipe
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
