The LA Pipes Single Showerhead Perc Beaker Bong is an everyday water pipe done right. Handmade in sunny Los Angeles, California, this American-made water pipe is built to last with durable 4mm thick glass walls on 38mm diameter tubing. The Single Showerhead Beaker Bong is equipped with a removable 6-slit diffuser downstem that filters your smoke inside the base and provides a steady chug as you draw. Above the beaker base, a UFO-style showerhead percolator housed inside the neck provides a second layer of water filtration for ultra-smooth hits. This fundamental beaker bong measures a humble 12” inches tall and is complete with a triple-pinch ice catcher inside the neck for adding ice. If you’re searching for a new daily driver, the Single Showerhead Perc Beaker Bong from LA Pipes will get the job done and then some!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Showerhead Perc Beaker
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher
Showerhead Percolator
38mm Glass Tubing
4mm Thick Glass
LA Pipes Decal
12” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
Round Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
5” inch Diameter Beaker Base
American Made Glass [LA, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
