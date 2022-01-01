About this product
This bong was designed for the scientific smokers who run thorough experiments with large rips of their favorite strains. The LA Pipes Slim Laboratory Beaker Bong stands at 14” inches tall and features a unique, super skinny neck that sends your smoke soaring upwards on every hit. Proudly handmade in California by LA Pipes, the Slim Laboratory Beaker Bong is made with thick borosilicate glass with 4mm thick walls and is as sturdy as they come thanks to the large beaker base.
The LA Pipes Slim Laboratory Beaker Bong is equipped with a removable 6-slit diffuser downstem that effectively filters each hit through water as you light your dry herbs from the included 14mm bowl piece. A triple-pinch ice catcher allows you to fill almost the entirety of the skinny laboratory tube neck with ice for extra cooling power! Embossed with the black LA Pipes decal on the top, this American-made glass bong comes with everything you need for big rips without breaking the bank. Add a water pipe to your setup that will always have smoke pouring out with the LA Pipes Slim Laboratory Beaker Bong!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Slim Laboratory Beaker Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Laboratory Beaker Design
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Unique Skinny Neck
Built-in Ice Catcher
LA Pipes Decal
14” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
3.5” inch Diameter Beaker Base
Proudly Made in the USA [LA, CA]
*Note: Bowl piece style may vary from product photos.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
