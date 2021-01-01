About this product
This show-stopping centerpiece is handmade in California from super thick, heavy borosilicate glass and perfect for accident-prone smokers. To be specific, the 20” Double Showerhead Perc Straight Tube Bong is made from 50mm diameter tubing with 5mm thick glass walls, a much thicker and more durable build than the current industry standard. This LA Pipes water pipe comes equipped with a removable 6-slit diffuser downstem that filters your smoke through water as you inhale. The double-stacked UFO-style showerhead percolators in the center provide two additional layers of water filtration for super-smooth rips, and an ice-catcher just above allows you to stack ice cubes inside the neck for extra cooling power. This water pipe is topped off with a black LA Pipes decal on the neck and a “Made in USA” glass stamp on the backside. Get your hands on a highly effective, extremely reliable, and surprisingly affordable water pipe today with the 20” Showerhead Perc Straight Tube Bong from LA Pipes!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Double Showerhead Bong
Highest-Quality Borosilicate Glass
Two Showerhead Percolators
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher
50mm Glass Tubing
5mm Thick Glass
LA Pipes Decal
20” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
Round Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Made in USA Glass Stamp
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
5” inch Diameter Flared Base
American Made Glass [LA, CA]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Double Showerhead Bong
Highest-Quality Borosilicate Glass
Two Showerhead Percolators
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher
50mm Glass Tubing
5mm Thick Glass
LA Pipes Decal
20” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
Round Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Made in USA Glass Stamp
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
5” inch Diameter Flared Base
American Made Glass [LA, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.