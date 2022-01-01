About this product
Looking for a heavy-hitting bong that is light on the wallet? Well, look no further because the LA Pipes 8” Color Accented Mini Beaker Bong offers both with a color accented mouthpiece to help this bong shine in your collection. This simple yet stylish beaker pumps out filtered smoke through the 6-slit removable diffuser downstem which houses the included 14mm glass bowl piece (style varies). Just above the beaker base, a triple-pinch ice catcher provides you with space to stack up ice cubes within the neck for colder, smoother draws. The recognized LA Pipes Decal on the neck shows others that you are smoking glass made in the USA. Get everything you need for an outstanding bong sesh with the LA Pipes Color Accented Mini Beaker Bong!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Color Accented Mini Beaker
Premium Borosilicate Glass Bong
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple Pinch Ice Catcher
Rounded Mouthpiece
Colored Glass Lip
LA Pipes Decal
8” inches Tall
Clear Glass
Beaker Base
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Cheap Scientific Glass Bong
Proudly Made in the USA [California]
*Note: Bowl piece style may vary from product photos.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Color Accented Mini Beaker
Premium Borosilicate Glass Bong
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple Pinch Ice Catcher
Rounded Mouthpiece
Colored Glass Lip
LA Pipes Decal
8” inches Tall
Clear Glass
Beaker Base
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Cheap Scientific Glass Bong
Proudly Made in the USA [California]
*Note: Bowl piece style may vary from product photos.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.