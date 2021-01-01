About this product
An old-school staple from the LA Pipes lineup, the 8” Mini Zong Water Pipe is an affordable glass mini bong with a sense of style. LA Pipes, formerly known as UPC, features an assortment of quintessential water pipe designs handmade in California from thick borosilicate glass. The unorthodox zong neck effectively extends the air path that your smoke travels through before reaching the top, giving it ample time to cool down despite this water pipes compact 8” inch stature. The sharply curved and angled “Z” neck also allows you to add ice inside the top while acting as a built-in splash guard to keep the water inside the base from reaching your mouth as you inhale. The LA Pipes Mini Zong Water Pipe is equipped with a removable 6-slit diffuser downstem that effectively filters your smoke inside the bubble base and includes a 14mm glass bowl piece for your dry herbs (style varies). Add this peculiar piece to your bong collection today at a cheap price you’ll never have to regret!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes 8” Mini Zong Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Natural Splashguard
Unique Zong Neck
8” inches Tall
Ice-Catcher
45° Joint Angle
Extended Air Path
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
American Made Glass [LA, CA]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes 8” Mini Zong Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Natural Splashguard
Unique Zong Neck
8” inches Tall
Ice-Catcher
45° Joint Angle
Extended Air Path
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece*
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
American Made Glass [LA, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.