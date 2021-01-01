About this product
If you recently found your Dorito-dusted hands too unreliable for holding expensive glassware or purposefully enjoy rolling bongs down flights of stairs for some odd reason, LA Pipes built the Thick Boy Beaker Bong for you. Like the name implies, the LA Pipes Super Heavy Thick Boy Beaker Bong is made from 9mm thick borosilicate glass on 50mm heavy wall tubing that allows this water pipe to survive just about anything you throw its way. This American-made bong has a traditional beaker design that stands 16” inches tall and is paired with a removable 6-slit diffuser downstem that filters your smoke through water inside the base. The Thick Boy is also equipped with a triple-pinch ice catcher made for stacking up ice cubes inside the neck for ultra-cool smoke. If you're in the market for an incredibly solid water pipe at an incredibly solid price, look no further. Combining a conventional design with unprecedented durability, the Super Heavy Thick Boy Beaker Bong from LA Pipes will always be there for you through thick and thin (pun intended).
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
LA Pipes Thick Boy Beaker Bong
Super Heavy 9mm Thick Glass*
50mm Heavy Wall Tubing
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Clear Borosilicate Glass
Nearly Indestructible
Built-in Ice Catcher
LA Pipes Decal
16” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
Removable Parts
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece**
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
5.5” inch Diameter Beaker Base
Proudly Made in the USA [LA, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
