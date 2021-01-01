About this product
MJ Arsenal decided to go bigger with the Titan while still incorporating the same incredible filtration technology their water pipes and mini rigs are known for. At approximately 7” inches tall, the Titan Dab Rig is one of the largest oil rigs from MJ Arsenal but still maintains the exceptional flavors you’d expect while dabbing from a mini rig. The Titan is handcrafted from durable borosilicate glass and dialed-in from top to bottom to be the most impressive mini rig yet. If you like percolators, this beast of a rig features a double ball base perc, a Klein draining incycler system, and a built-in splash guard. The Titan Dab Rig has all the features you could ask for in the perfect oil rig and includes a 10mm male quartz bucket made for big dabs. Enjoy some of the most flavorful, smoothest concentrate hits imaginable with the MJ Arsenal Titan Dab Rig today!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
MJ Arsenal Titan Mini Dab Rig
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Klein Draining Incycler
Double Ball Base Perc
Recycler Function
Handcrafted Rig
7” inches Tall
Splash Guard
90° Joint Angle
Compact Design
10mm Female Joint
10mm Quartz Bucket
Reinforced Downstem
2.75” inch Diameter Base
Clear Scientific Glass Oil Rig
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
