There’s a new bird on the scene, and she’s certainly going to ruffle a few feathers. The Flamingo Bong from My Bud Vase is perhaps the most eye-catching water pipe in their lineup of discreet, vase-style bongs designed to blend into your home decor as everyday display pieces. The Flamingo Water Pipe is made from thick borosilicate glass with a matching pink bubble bowl for your dry herbs. This bright gold and light pink boujee bombshell comes with a matching pink flamingo feather to wear while resting, which doubles as a poker tool to clean spent materials from the bowl piece between uses.
The My Bud Vase Flamingo Bong stands at 8” inches tall and sits on a stable 4” inch wide bubble base. The base houses a large pink bowl slide that fits snug within the fixed diffuser downstem designed for filtering your smoke through water as you inhale. Between visits to the birdbath, simply turn the rubber grommet joint away from sight, insert the included flamingo feather into the neck of the bong, and visiting guests will just assume you have eccentric taste! No matter what group you flock with, you’ll always fly high with the Flamingo Bong from My Bud Vase.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase "Flamingo" Water Pipe
Thick Borosilicate Glass Body
Pink & Gold Color Scheme
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Rubber Grommet Joint
Gold-Rimmed Neck
8” inches Tall
Bubble Base
45° Joint Angle
Poker Tool Included
4” inch Base Diameter
Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Blends into Normal Scenery
Large Pink Bubble Bowl Slide
Faux Pink Flamingo Decoy Feather
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
