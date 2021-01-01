The Monica Water Pipe from My Bud Vase is as clean and precise as a beaker bong can get. Made of high quality white porcelain, this bong can easily be made to look like an actual vase. That’s because it once was a vase! Now it houses a different kind of plant. The delicate, exquisite flower accents found on the side of Monica Water Pipe are constructed directly into the vase itself. This lovely field of pink porcelain flowers perfectly matches the included faux flowers that sit within the flared mouthpiece. Not only do these faux flowers add beauty with their color and rhinestone accents, they can also be used to clean your piece! On the other end of the flowers is a pointed end for scraping out any ash or gunk from the included bowl piece & rubber grommet joint. When not in use, the Monica Water Pipe can be disguised as a stunning flower vase by simply removing the bowl, inserting the included faux flowers into the flared mouthpiece, and rotating the vase to hide the rubber grommet.



The Monica may look like just an everyday flower vase, but this highly functional beaker bong is equipped with a fixed diffuser downstem attached to the rubber grommet joint. This downstem works to effectively filter your smoke through water within the beaker base and cool down your smoke. The included pull-stem bowl piece comes with a handle for easy removal and the clear glass slide fits perfectly into the rubber grommet female joint. The My Bud Vase Monica Water Pipe measures 6” inches tall and is made from high quality porcelain just like any other high-end flower vase. Fit with class from head to toe, grab the Monica Vase-Style Beaker Bong today and add a true touch of elegance to your water pipe collection.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

My Bud Vase “Monica” Water Pipe

Thick Porcelain Construction

Glass Diffuser Downstem

Decorative Rhinestones

Grommet Style Joint

Pink Flower Accents

Flared Mouthpiece

Fixed Downstem

6” inches Tall

45° Joint

Female Joint

Beaker Bottom

3” inch Diameter

Rubber Grommet

Pull Stem Bowl Slide

Vase-Style Beaker Bong

Faux Flower Poker Included

Blends into Everyday Scenery

Certificate of Authenticity Included