About this product
The Monica Water Pipe from My Bud Vase is as clean and precise as a beaker bong can get. Made of high quality white porcelain, this bong can easily be made to look like an actual vase. That’s because it once was a vase! Now it houses a different kind of plant. The delicate, exquisite flower accents found on the side of Monica Water Pipe are constructed directly into the vase itself. This lovely field of pink porcelain flowers perfectly matches the included faux flowers that sit within the flared mouthpiece. Not only do these faux flowers add beauty with their color and rhinestone accents, they can also be used to clean your piece! On the other end of the flowers is a pointed end for scraping out any ash or gunk from the included bowl piece & rubber grommet joint. When not in use, the Monica Water Pipe can be disguised as a stunning flower vase by simply removing the bowl, inserting the included faux flowers into the flared mouthpiece, and rotating the vase to hide the rubber grommet.
The Monica may look like just an everyday flower vase, but this highly functional beaker bong is equipped with a fixed diffuser downstem attached to the rubber grommet joint. This downstem works to effectively filter your smoke through water within the beaker base and cool down your smoke. The included pull-stem bowl piece comes with a handle for easy removal and the clear glass slide fits perfectly into the rubber grommet female joint. The My Bud Vase Monica Water Pipe measures 6” inches tall and is made from high quality porcelain just like any other high-end flower vase. Fit with class from head to toe, grab the Monica Vase-Style Beaker Bong today and add a true touch of elegance to your water pipe collection.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase “Monica” Water Pipe
Thick Porcelain Construction
Glass Diffuser Downstem
Decorative Rhinestones
Grommet Style Joint
Pink Flower Accents
Flared Mouthpiece
Fixed Downstem
6” inches Tall
45° Joint
Female Joint
Beaker Bottom
3” inch Diameter
Rubber Grommet
Pull Stem Bowl Slide
Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Faux Flower Poker Included
Blends into Everyday Scenery
Certificate of Authenticity Included
The Monica may look like just an everyday flower vase, but this highly functional beaker bong is equipped with a fixed diffuser downstem attached to the rubber grommet joint. This downstem works to effectively filter your smoke through water within the beaker base and cool down your smoke. The included pull-stem bowl piece comes with a handle for easy removal and the clear glass slide fits perfectly into the rubber grommet female joint. The My Bud Vase Monica Water Pipe measures 6” inches tall and is made from high quality porcelain just like any other high-end flower vase. Fit with class from head to toe, grab the Monica Vase-Style Beaker Bong today and add a true touch of elegance to your water pipe collection.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase “Monica” Water Pipe
Thick Porcelain Construction
Glass Diffuser Downstem
Decorative Rhinestones
Grommet Style Joint
Pink Flower Accents
Flared Mouthpiece
Fixed Downstem
6” inches Tall
45° Joint
Female Joint
Beaker Bottom
3” inch Diameter
Rubber Grommet
Pull Stem Bowl Slide
Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Faux Flower Poker Included
Blends into Everyday Scenery
Certificate of Authenticity Included
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.