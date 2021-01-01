About this product
Prim and proper, the Rachel Water Pipe from My Bud Vase makes ripping a beaker bong an elegant affair. Rachel’s beauty entrances you while the high functionality is a sweet surprise. With pink porcelain throughout the bong and white relief flower accents, this stunning bong will easily blend into your everyday decor. The worked flower accents on the side of the beaker base match the included faux flower poker tool, complete with decorative rhinestone rosettes that provide just the right amount of sparkle. This poker tool can be conveniently used to clean out the included bowl slide & rubber grommet with the pointed end at the base. When not in use, the Rachel Water Pipe can be disguised as a stunning flower vase by simply removing the bowl, inserting the included faux flowers into the flared mouthpiece, and rotating the vase to hide the rubber grommet!
The My Bud Vase Rachel Water Pipe contains a fixed diffuser downstem attached to the rubber grommet joint. This downstem works to effectively filter your smoke through water within the beaker base and cool each hit. The included pull-stem bowl piece comes with a handle for easy removal and the clear glass slide fits perfectly into the rubber grommet female joint. The My Bud Vase Rachel Water Pipe measures 6” inches tall and is made from high quality porcelain, just like any other high-end flower vase. Snag the Rachel bong today and enjoy a piece that can both highlight any rooms decor or remain a fly on the wall with it’s subtlety.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase “Rachel” Water Pipe
Thick Porcelain Construction
Glass Diffuser Downstem
White Flower Accents
Rhinestone Rosettes
Grommet Style Joint
Flared Mouthpiece
Fixed Downstem
6” inches Tall
45° Joint
Female Joint
Beaker Bottom
3” inch Diameter
Rubber Grommet
Pull Stem Bowl Slide
Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Faux Flower Poker Included
Blends into Everyday Scenery
Certificate of Authenticity Included
Get Connected:
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
