Meet Stardust, the only woman you'll ever need in your life. This lovely lady promises to leave a lasting impression and lives for entertaining. The My Bud Vase Stardust Water Pipe stands 12” inches tall and features a decanter-style body made of thick textured glass with hand-painted gold detailing. When using the matching glass stopper or the ivory pearl anemone flower poker tool inserted through the mouthpiece, this water pipe will easily blend into your everyday scenery. Well, it will at least try it’s best despite sporting a gorgeous aesthetic.
The My Bud Vase Stardust Water Pipe brings more to the table than just it’s stunning looks. The decanter body sits on a sturdy 4.5” diameter base and works exactly like a beaker bong in producing large, robust hits from your dry herbs. The base filters your smoke through water using a fixed downstem with a 9mm rubber grommet joint. The joint houses an included large clear bubble bowl slide. As an added bonus, the decoy flower poker doubles as a tool for clearing out spent materials from your bowl between uses. Add a sparkle to your festivities and home decor with the highly decorative Stardust Water Pipe from My Bud Vase today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase Stardust Water Pipe
Extra Thick Glass Construction
Blends into Normal Scenery
Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Hand-Painted Details
Flared Mouthpiece
Fixed Downstem
Decanter Body
12” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
9mm Female Joint
4.5” Diameter Base
3.25” Male Bowl Slide
Clear Glass Bubble Bowl
Flower Poker Tool Included
Matching Glass Stopper Included
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
