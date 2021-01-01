About this product
Meet Valerie, a bell-shaped beauty who is the perfect plus one for any social occasion. This discreet, ceramic vase-style water pipe blends into any home decor with ease while providing the smooth rips you’d expect from a classic beaker bong. Valerie is dressed to impress in a classy full white color with a red glass bubble bowl that resembles fresh lipstick. Between uses, Valerie looks best with her faux red velvet hydrangea flowers placed in the mouthpiece, which come adorned with showstopping shiny rhinestones. When in action, the flowers double as a poker tool that can be used for clearing out spent materials from the bubble bowl between bowl packs!
The My Bud Vase Valerie Bong stands at 6” inches tall with a 4” inch wide base for extra stability. The base houses the large red bubble bowl slide that fits snug within the fixed diffuser downstem designed for filtering your smoke through the water as you inhale. As if Valerie wasn’t already gorgeous enough, the small circular handles that accent the sides of the neck show the true class this water pipe will add to your collection. Valerie will never fail to impress you or your guests, so be sure to get her today in time for your next event!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase “Valerie” Water Pipe
Thick Ceramic Construction
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Rubber Grommet Joint
Decorative Handles
Ergonomic Grip
6” inches Tall
Female Joint
45° Joint Angle
Poker Tool Included
4” inch Base Diameter
Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Blends into Normal Scenery
Large Red Pull-Stem Bubble Bowl
Red Velvet Hydrangea Decoy Flowers
Get Connected:
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
