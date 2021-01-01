Say shell-o to Yemaya! The queen of the high seas has arrived and she’s making quite the splash. Whether swimming solo or paddling out with your pod, no seaweed sesh is complete without this unmistakable My Bud Vase creation. This unique ceramic water pipe was designed & named in honor of the African water deity Yemaya who is oftentimes depicted as a mermaid and associated with the moon, water, and feminine mysteries. She embodies what more modern-day goddesses like to call “Girl Power”--or is it pearl power? Either way, Yemaya is a powerful presence and you were mermaid for each other! Okay enough with the sea puns.



The My Bud Vase Yemaya Water Pipe is contoured in fine ceramic and measures 10.5” inches tall. The exterior is complete with textured scales and a dipped crackle-glazed finish that mirrors the ocean itself in a rich ombré of tawny sands, teals, aqua, and seashell white accents. Yemaya comes adorned with a large matching glass bubble bowl slide, shimmery coral poker, and a hemp-wick ribbon holding her traditional symbol--an African cowrie shell. Imported from the motherland to give you the most authentic experience possible, the cowrie shell represents Yemaya’s divine protection and feminine energy, carrying the power of the ocean and reminding you that we are all connected to the great source of life—the water.



A fixed diffuser downstem houses the 9mm bowl slide within Yemeya’s bubble base, and the included coral flower poker doubles as a tool for clearing out spent materials while helping your water pipe blend in between uses. Simply turn the rubber grommet joint away from sight, insert the included coral flowers into the neck of the bong, and visiting guests will just assume you have a tastefully refined vase collection! Pick out your favorite strain of seaweed and start enjoying the deep healing powers of the Bud Vase Yemaya Water Pipe today.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

My Bud Vase “Yemaya” Water Pipe

Thick Ceramic Construction

Blends into Normal Scenery

Ocean Themed Accents

Mermaid Shaped Neck

Crackle-Glazed Finish

Ergonomic Shape

10.5” inches Tall

3” inches Wide

45° Joint Angle

Fixed Downstem

Rubber Grommet

9mm Bubble Bowl

2.75” Male Bowl Slide

Vase-Style Beaker Bong

Imported African Cowrie Shell

Coral Flower Poker Tool Included

My Bud Vase™ Certificate of Authenticity