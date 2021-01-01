About this product
Say shell-o to Yemaya! The queen of the high seas has arrived and she’s making quite the splash. Whether swimming solo or paddling out with your pod, no seaweed sesh is complete without this unmistakable My Bud Vase creation. This unique ceramic water pipe was designed & named in honor of the African water deity Yemaya who is oftentimes depicted as a mermaid and associated with the moon, water, and feminine mysteries. She embodies what more modern-day goddesses like to call “Girl Power”--or is it pearl power? Either way, Yemaya is a powerful presence and you were mermaid for each other! Okay enough with the sea puns.
The My Bud Vase Yemaya Water Pipe is contoured in fine ceramic and measures 10.5” inches tall. The exterior is complete with textured scales and a dipped crackle-glazed finish that mirrors the ocean itself in a rich ombré of tawny sands, teals, aqua, and seashell white accents. Yemaya comes adorned with a large matching glass bubble bowl slide, shimmery coral poker, and a hemp-wick ribbon holding her traditional symbol--an African cowrie shell. Imported from the motherland to give you the most authentic experience possible, the cowrie shell represents Yemaya’s divine protection and feminine energy, carrying the power of the ocean and reminding you that we are all connected to the great source of life—the water.
A fixed diffuser downstem houses the 9mm bowl slide within Yemeya’s bubble base, and the included coral flower poker doubles as a tool for clearing out spent materials while helping your water pipe blend in between uses. Simply turn the rubber grommet joint away from sight, insert the included coral flowers into the neck of the bong, and visiting guests will just assume you have a tastefully refined vase collection! Pick out your favorite strain of seaweed and start enjoying the deep healing powers of the Bud Vase Yemaya Water Pipe today.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase “Yemaya” Water Pipe
Thick Ceramic Construction
Blends into Normal Scenery
Ocean Themed Accents
Mermaid Shaped Neck
Crackle-Glazed Finish
Ergonomic Shape
10.5” inches Tall
3” inches Wide
45° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
Rubber Grommet
9mm Bubble Bowl
2.75” Male Bowl Slide
Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Imported African Cowrie Shell
Coral Flower Poker Tool Included
My Bud Vase™ Certificate of Authenticity
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
