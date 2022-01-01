About this product
If you’re looking for a sleek and stylish vape pen battery that’s compatible with all sorts of cartridges, then the Ooze Slim Twist Vaporizer is the one for you! This classy vaporizer pen is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy their oils and extracts in fashion. The Ooze Slim Pen Twist Vaporizer features a 320mAh battery with a dial on the bottom that you can twist to select precision heat settings between 3.3-4.8 volts. Simply press the button down to take a hit, and the battery will shut off automatically after 15 seconds of inhaling to protect against overheating.
The Ooze Slim Pen Twist Vaporizer has a preheat mode activated by clicking the power button twice. The battery will heat for 15 seconds in preheat mode without needing to hold the button down. The Ooze smart USB charger is included with each vape pen and has built-in overcharge protection. The charger automatically shuts off as soon as the battery reaches a full charge, which significantly extends the life of each vape pen. With its powerful battery and smart USB charging capabilities, the Ooze Slim Pen Twist Battery is always ready to go when you are!
Get Connected:
Ooze Slim Pen Twist Battery + Smart USB 🔋
Twist to Change Temps (3.3-4.8 volts)
Designed for Pre-Filled Cartridges
Precision Temperature Control
Universal 510-Threading
Smart USB Charger
320mAh Battery
Ultra-Compact
Auto-Shut Off
Rapid Charge
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
