About this product
This discreet water bottle bong will have you sippin’ on hydro smoke all day with no one else the wiser! The Budsy Water Bottle Bong is Puffco’s latest masterpiece and their first-ever water pipe. Centered around portability, the Budsy is perfect for concerts, hikes, and just about any other outdoor activity or on-the-go lifestyle. This water bottle water pipe features a screw-on lid that contains your bong water inside the bottle while on the move and conceals the hidden ceramic bowl piece below the mouthpiece. The Budsy mouthpiece flips open and closed with ease and connects to a long downstem disguised as a straw. This deceitful downstem features an inline percolator with numerous holes that provide advanced water filtration as you inhale!
Don't let the seemingly uncomplicated design of Puffco’s Water Bottle Bong fool you. The Budsy was precision-engineered, focused on effortless setup and discretion. Budsy can be hidden in plain sight and taken with you on any adventure. The streamlined design allows for easy cleaning and maintenance, while the BPA-free Tritan construction is impact-resistant and can handle everyday drops and tumbles with ease. The Budsy Water Bottle Bong looks most like a Nalgene bottle and features markings on the side of the bottle for water levels so you can fill the bong up to 420ml. That's not a joke. Puffco designed this bad boy for optimal functionality when filled with 420ml of water! Snag the Puffco Budsy Water Bottle Bong today and enjoy a virtually undetectable bong that can keep up with any active lifestyle.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Puffco Budsy Water Bottle Bong
Removable Diffuser Downstem
BPA-Free Construction
Flip-Top Mouthpiece
All-in-One Design
Highly Detailed
Screw-On Lid
Easy to Clean
Effortless Setup
Ceramic Bowl Piece
Hidden Bowl Storage
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Discreet Water Bottle Bong
Don't let the seemingly uncomplicated design of Puffco’s Water Bottle Bong fool you. The Budsy was precision-engineered, focused on effortless setup and discretion. Budsy can be hidden in plain sight and taken with you on any adventure. The streamlined design allows for easy cleaning and maintenance, while the BPA-free Tritan construction is impact-resistant and can handle everyday drops and tumbles with ease. The Budsy Water Bottle Bong looks most like a Nalgene bottle and features markings on the side of the bottle for water levels so you can fill the bong up to 420ml. That's not a joke. Puffco designed this bad boy for optimal functionality when filled with 420ml of water! Snag the Puffco Budsy Water Bottle Bong today and enjoy a virtually undetectable bong that can keep up with any active lifestyle.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Puffco Budsy Water Bottle Bong
Removable Diffuser Downstem
BPA-Free Construction
Flip-Top Mouthpiece
All-in-One Design
Highly Detailed
Screw-On Lid
Easy to Clean
Effortless Setup
Ceramic Bowl Piece
Hidden Bowl Storage
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Discreet Water Bottle Bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.