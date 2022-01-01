About this product
At first glance, Cupsy is just an ordinary cup of coffee -- but the truth will set you free! Cupsy is a water pipe designed for blending in with the everyday. Disguised as a simple coffee cup, the Cupsy is centered around discreet sessions and maximum portability. The Puffco Cupsy is great for concerts, hikes, and just about any other outdoor activity or on-the-go lifestyle. The Cupsy Coffee Cup Bong functions just like the Puffco Budsy Water Bottle Bong; however, the Cupsy is more compact and features a highly durable stainless steel interior. This deceitful coffee cup water pipe has a pop-off silicone lid equipped with a custom diffuser downstem that filters each hit through water as you inhale. The lid features a flip-top mouthpiece that conceals the ceramic bowl piece and contains your bong water inside the cup when in the closed position.
The Cupsy Coffee Cup Bong is focused on effortless setup and complete discretion. Cupsy can be hidden in plain sight and taken with you on any adventure. The streamlined design allows for easy cleaning, and the stainless steel construction is impact-resistant and can handle everyday drops and tumbles with ease. The Cupsy Coffee Cup Bong’s stainless steel interior also keeps your water insulated, so ice cubes won’t melt as quickly as they do inside glass water pipes. Just fill the Cupsy Bong with water to the marked line inside the cup, pack the ceramic bowl, and it’s ready for action. Order up the Puffco Cupsy Coffee Cup Bong today and enjoy a virtually undetectable bong that can keep up with any busy lifestyle!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Puffco Cupsy Coffee Cup Bong
Removable Diffuser Downstem
Stainless Steel Construction
Flip-Top Mouthpiece
All-in-One Design
Highly Detailed
Pop-off Lid
Easy to Clean
Effortless Setup
Ceramic Bowl Piece
Hidden Bowl Storage
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Discreet Coffee Cup Bong
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
