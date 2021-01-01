About this product
That’s right. The masterminds at Pulsar have effectively converted everyone’s essential dish cleaning tool into an intricate percolator inside this thick glass bong! The Pulsar Sponge Perc Water Pipe features the first of its kind colored glass sponge perc, equipped with small crevices to soak up your thickest rips and filter them through water inside the base. This Pulsar bong has a unique dome-shaped body that stands 11” inches tall and is made from clear borosilicate glass. Sitting on top of the sponge perc is an elegant Opal marble, which adds the final touch of sophistication to an already elegant piece. While this bong is offered in various contemporary colors, it always stays true to its eccentric curvy shape, making it easy to handle and pass around. Get completely absorbed in your new bong with the Pulsar Sponge Perc Water Pipe!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Sponge Perc Water Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Glass Opal Bead Accent
Sponge Percolator
Fixed Downstem
90° Joint Angle
11” inches Tall
Unique Shape
Various Colors
Hourglass Neck
Sturdy Flared Base
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Matching Colored Accents
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.