You’ll make all your guests jelly when they see you with this new Pulsar bong! Now that Pulsar has entered the glassware industry, they are quickly becoming notorious for their eccentric water pipe designs, and the 2-Tier Jellyfish Perc Bong is no exception. This monstrous water pipe stands 17” inches tall and is equipped with 2 different percolators that diffuse your smoke through water to remove the sting from big hits. As you inhale, your smoke is transported down the curvy fixed downstem and into the large matrix percolator housed within the beaker-like base. Your smoke then travels up and into the middle chamber, where it’s filtered through water by the Jellyfish percolator a second time for maximum filtration. Top the neck off with some ice thanks to the built-in ice catcher, and you’ll have the coolest, cleanest hits imaginable.
The 2-Tier Jellyfish Perc Bong is made from thick borosilicate glass in your choice of matching color accents on the flared mouthpiece, base, and jellyfish perc. The Jellyfish perc is essentially what is better known in our industry as a tree perc, using multiple arms with slits at the end to extend the airpath and diffuse your smoke through water. However, the bubble chamber that it's housed inside, combined with the colored, rounded glass dome on top, definitely makes the jellyfish name more suitable for this bong! The 2-Tier Jellyfish Perc Bong is equipped with a 14mm polished female joint and includes a 14mm male bowl piece with a built-in handle for your dry herbs.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar 2-Tier Jellyfish Perc Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Matrix Disc Percolator
Jellyfish Percolator
Fixed Downstem
17” inches Tall
Ice Catcher
Straight Neck
90° Joint Angle
Flared Mouthpiece
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
