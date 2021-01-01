About this product
This daunting 18.5” inch tall monster beaker bong from Pulsar offers the biggest hits imaginable without the sting. The Dual Jellyfish Perc Water Pipe utilizes two Jellyfish percolators housed within separate chambers inside the neck that work together to cool your smoke and provide clean rips. The Jellyfish perc is essentially what is better known in the glass industry as a tree perc, using multiple arms with slits at the end to extend the airpath and diffuse your smoke through water. However, the matching colored glass stems and domes on these percolators definitely make the jellyfish name more suitable for this bong.
The Dual Jellyfish Perc Water Pipe features a massive beaker base that remains sturdy on any flat surface when weighed down by the water inside, making it a great bong for clumsy smokers. While the matching Jellyfish Percs steal the spotlight, this bong has even more to offer as the removable diffuser downstem adds supplemental filtration inside the beaker base. Topping things off, the triple-pinch ice catcher can be stacked with cubes and used to cool your smoke to freezing temps. Pulsar pieces are always easy on the eye, particularly this huge water pipe with its matching colored accents and sleek Pulsar decal printed on the front of the glass. Get the Pulsar Dual Jellyfish Perc Water Pipe today for a bong that is easy on both your lungs and your wallet!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Dual Jellyfish Perc Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple Pinch Ice Catcher
2 Jellyfish Percolators
Sturdy Beaker Base
18.5” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
Removable Stem
Black Pulsar Decal
14mm Female Joint
Rounded Mouthpiece
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Matching Colored Accents
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
The Dual Jellyfish Perc Water Pipe features a massive beaker base that remains sturdy on any flat surface when weighed down by the water inside, making it a great bong for clumsy smokers. While the matching Jellyfish Percs steal the spotlight, this bong has even more to offer as the removable diffuser downstem adds supplemental filtration inside the beaker base. Topping things off, the triple-pinch ice catcher can be stacked with cubes and used to cool your smoke to freezing temps. Pulsar pieces are always easy on the eye, particularly this huge water pipe with its matching colored accents and sleek Pulsar decal printed on the front of the glass. Get the Pulsar Dual Jellyfish Perc Water Pipe today for a bong that is easy on both your lungs and your wallet!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Dual Jellyfish Perc Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple Pinch Ice Catcher
2 Jellyfish Percolators
Sturdy Beaker Base
18.5” inches Tall
45° Joint Angle
Removable Stem
Black Pulsar Decal
14mm Female Joint
Rounded Mouthpiece
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Matching Colored Accents
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.