If you’re someone seeking the smoothest and largest hits available, look no further than the Pulsar Triple Matrix Fat Can Bong! This 18.5” inch tall monster fat can bong is equipped with a fixed downstem that branches into three separate matrix percolators within the base for maximum water filtration. Just above, the Swiss perc housed in the center features an abundance of circular holes that extend the airpath and give your smoke maximum time to cool down within the thick borosilicate glass walls. Topping things off, a badass multi-studded ice catcher works to keep your hits cooler than the arctic winter by allowing you to fill the neck with ice. After your ice melts and water levels get higher, the natural splashguard provided by the Swiss perc in the middle chamber does its job to keep water in the base and not in your mouth. Step up your glass game today with Pulsar’s Triple Matrix Fat Can Bong!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Triple Matrix Fat Can Bong
High-Quality Borosilicate Glass
Multi-Studded Ice Catcher
Triple Matrix Percolators
Natural Splash Guard
Swiss Percolator
18.5” inches Tall
Straight Neck
90° Joint Angle
Inset Ice Catcher
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Bowl Piece
5.5” inch Heavy Glass Base
Baked-on Black Pulsar Decal
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
