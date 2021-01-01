About this product
If you’re looking for a new leader in your glass collection, you can trust this bold bong from Pulsar to steer your team to success. The Pulsar Multi Perc Boss Bong isn’t for the faint at heart (or lungs) as it's towering 18” inch tall stature packs a punch with every rip. Equal parts tall and strong, this water pipe is crafted from super thick borosilicate glass to last the test of time. As the name implies, the Multi Perc Boss Bong was designed to provide some of the smoothest and coolest rips possible using multiple percolators lined throughout the straight tube body.
The included 18mm funnel bowl piece will lead each hit down a fixed, reinforced downstem that sends your smoke through a unique glass ring pathway inside the base and into the radio percolator below. The radio perc features numerous tiny holes that disperse your smoke through water before passing each hit upwards into another inverted radio perc. The top chamber contains a multi-pinch studded glass ice catcher that chills your filtered smoke to perfection when filled with ice. Show your friends whose bong is boss with the Multi Perc Boss Bong from Pulsar!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pulsar Multi Perc Boss Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Studded Glass Ice Catcher
Matching Accent Colors
Two Radio Percolators
Glass Ring Pathway
Fixed Downstem
18” inches Tall
Straight Neck
90° Joint Angle
Flared Mouthpiece
18mm Female Joint
Reinforced Downstem
18mm Male Bowl Piece
Straight Tube Water Pipe
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
