Pulsar knows that when it comes to bongs, size and filtration matters most! The Pulsar Quad Perc Beaker Bong measures a mind-warping 21.5” inches tall and is made with super thick borosilicate glass to ensure this behemoth lasts the test of time. As the name implies, Pulsar’s Quad Perc Bong is equipped with multiple layers of percolation that make taking massive rips a breeze. The fixed downstem leads your smoke directly inside the colored glass pyramid percolator, starting the epic filtration process. The pyramid perc is safely housed within the beaker base and creates a huge first layer of diffusion by spreading your smoke across the base's entire diameter into tiny slits spread around the pyramid.



As your smoke recollects between the space outside of the pyramid and inside of the beaker, it is then funneled upwards into two fat can chambers stacked above one another. Each of these chambers contains its own inverted honeycomb disc percolator. This unique perc works to further smooth out each hit by moisture-conditioning your smoke again through water and extending the airpath to allow excess time for each hit to cool down within the borosilicate glass. As if that weren’t enough, the Pulsar Quad Perc Beaker Bong is topped off with a domed splashguard that uses strategically angled slits in the glass to send your smoke whirling to the top. Last but not least, this colossal glass water pipe is complete with a triple-pinched ice catcher allowing you to fill the neck with ice cubes for even cooler rips. Take your glass collection to new heights with the Pulsar Quad Perc Beaker Bong today!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Pulsar Quad Perc Beaker Bong

High-Quality Borosilicate Glass

Colored Glass Pyramid Perc

Inverted Honeycomb Discs

Dual Fat Can Chambers

Domed Splashguard

Built-in Ice Catcher

21.5” inches Tall

Unique Design

Thick Glass

Beaker Base

45° Joint Angle

Black Pulsar Decal

18mm Female Joint

18mm Male Bowl Piece

Scientific Glass Beaker Bong

Matching Colored Glass Accents