About this product
If you enjoy both the water filtration of a bong and the portability of a vape pen, then the Pulsar GiGi H2O is perfect for you! This discreet and portable vape pen has a fast-charging USB-C port and a 500mAh battery that will keep you vaping all day long. The Pulsar GiGi H2O Vaporizer includes removable 14mm and 18mm male adapters to connect your vaporizer directly to your favorite glass water pipes. These are male joint adapters, so they will only fit into glass bongs with a 14mm or 18mm female joint. The Pulsar GiGi H2O features a spring-loaded 510-thread connection at the top for connecting pre-filled cartridges and works with or without the glass adapters as a standalone vape pen. Whether relaxing at home or vaping on the go, the Pulsar GiGi H2O Vape Battery always offers a versatile experience!
Get Connected:
Pulsar GiGi H2O Vaporizer Battery 🔋
Designed for Pre-Filled Cartridges
Fits 0.5ml & 1.0ml Cell Cartridges
Preset Temperature Settings
USB-C Fast Charging
2.15” inches Tall
500mAh Battery
Preheat Functionality
510-Threaded Vape Pen Battery
14mm/18mm Water Pipe Adapters
Variable Voltage (2.6V, 3.4V, and 4.0V)
Box Includes:
1 x Pulsar GiGi H2O Vaporizer
1 x 14mm/18mm Water Pipe Adapters
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
