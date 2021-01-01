About this product
Black is the new silver with this classy limited-edition makeover from Storz & Bickel. From the makers of the world-renowned Volcano Desktop Vaporizer comes the Onyx Edition Volcano Hybrid, the latest and greatest innovation from Storz & Bickel. Compared to the legendary Volcano Digital Vaporizer, the Hybrid Onyx Edition boasts a heat-up time that is 10 times faster, an improved airflow system, and a newly designed smartphone app that offers total mastery over your vapor production. Convection heating is paired with precision temperature control to provide a wide array of flavor profiles, while a long-awaited dual-inhalation system now allows you to choose between the classic balloon bag delivery method or convert your new Onyx Edition Volcano Hybrid into a whip-style vaporizer!
The innovative dual-inhalation system on the Volcano Hybrid Onyx Edition features options for both whip-style inhalation and classic Storz & Bickel reusable balloon bags. Simply fill the included balloon bags with the built-in air pump, or enjoy silent draws directly from the heating chamber using the included whip. Volcano Vaporizers are known for their exceptional flavor production and the new whip-style system delivers resistance-free, quiet hits that are even tastier because you pull vapor directly from the heating chamber as opposed to the balloon bag. The whip kit included with the Onyx Hybrid Vaporizer was engineered for sharing, designed to eliminate any tangled tubing when passing around. It also has an ergonomic mouthpiece that provides a comfortable, airtight seal for every hit.
The Limited Edition Onyx Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer is equipped with Storz & Bickel’s iconic convection heating system. Instead of heating your materials directly on the hot surface of the loading chamber, the elite heating system propels air through the vapor path using a 100-watt heater. This method extracts optimal flavors from your dry herbs with essentially zero risk of combustion. The Volcano Hybrid Onyx Edition always provides smooth vapor that’s easy on the lungs, free of unwanted tastes or odors. Just like its predecessor, this premium desktop unit features a dual-compatible design that will work with both dry herbs and wax concentrates. If you wish to vape concentrates instead, simply insert a liquid drip pad (not included) into the filling chamber and you're good to go! (The Onyx Hybrid Vaporizer features its own distinct set of accessories and does not work with the Volcano Liquid Pads that were universal in Storz & Bickel products of the past).
The Storz & Bickel Onyx Edition Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer was fashioned with easy-to-use, integrated touch buttons that help you masterfully execute your vape sessions. A bright LED screen displays both your chosen heat setting and the exact temperature of your unit, while simple “+” and “-” buttons allow you to hone in on your ideal temperatures. Storz & Bickel equipped the Onyx Volcano Hybrid with an expansive temperature range between 104°F and 446°F to offer a full flavor spectrum of heat settings and meet any personal preference.A newly engineered smartphone app now allows you to easily manage and control your Onyx Edition Hybrid Vaporizer directly from your smartphone via Bluetooth compatibility. The app provides you with full control over each session and advanced details about your new desktop unit. Complete with a full suite of compatible Storz & Bickel parts & accessories, the Onyx Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer has everything you need for a truly enjoyable vaping experience. The Volcano Hybrid Onyx Edition sports a sleek matte black design with impressive features and groundbreaking upgrades that are guaranteed to provide you with the same outstanding vapor quality you’ve come to know and love from Storz & Bickel.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Volcano Hybrid Onyx Edition Vaporizer
Whip-Style & Balloon Bag Delivery
Trusted Name & Proven Design
New Hybrid Inhalation System
Double Helix Heat Exchanger
Quality German Engineering
Pure Convection Heating
Easy Valve Balloon Bags
10 x Faster Heat-Up
Improved Airflow
40” inch Tubing
100-Watt Heater
Digital LED Display
Bluetooth Compatible
New Smartphone App
Integrated Touch Buttons
Personalized Alarm Tones
Automatic Shut-Off Feature
Limited Edition Onyx Color Drop
Volcano Hybrid Parts & Accessories
Precision Temperature Control (104°-446°F)
Box Includes:
1 x Storz & Bickel Onyx Volcano Hybrid
3 x Easy Valve Balloons w. Mouthpiece
1 x Easy Valve Balloon w. Adapter
1 x Normal Screen Set (30mm)
1 x Whip/Tubing Kit (1m)
1 x Filling Chamber
1 x Power Cord
1 x Air Filter Set
1 x User Manual
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x Herb Mill Grinder (55mm)
The innovative dual-inhalation system on the Volcano Hybrid Onyx Edition features options for both whip-style inhalation and classic Storz & Bickel reusable balloon bags. Simply fill the included balloon bags with the built-in air pump, or enjoy silent draws directly from the heating chamber using the included whip. Volcano Vaporizers are known for their exceptional flavor production and the new whip-style system delivers resistance-free, quiet hits that are even tastier because you pull vapor directly from the heating chamber as opposed to the balloon bag. The whip kit included with the Onyx Hybrid Vaporizer was engineered for sharing, designed to eliminate any tangled tubing when passing around. It also has an ergonomic mouthpiece that provides a comfortable, airtight seal for every hit.
The Limited Edition Onyx Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer is equipped with Storz & Bickel’s iconic convection heating system. Instead of heating your materials directly on the hot surface of the loading chamber, the elite heating system propels air through the vapor path using a 100-watt heater. This method extracts optimal flavors from your dry herbs with essentially zero risk of combustion. The Volcano Hybrid Onyx Edition always provides smooth vapor that’s easy on the lungs, free of unwanted tastes or odors. Just like its predecessor, this premium desktop unit features a dual-compatible design that will work with both dry herbs and wax concentrates. If you wish to vape concentrates instead, simply insert a liquid drip pad (not included) into the filling chamber and you're good to go! (The Onyx Hybrid Vaporizer features its own distinct set of accessories and does not work with the Volcano Liquid Pads that were universal in Storz & Bickel products of the past).
The Storz & Bickel Onyx Edition Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer was fashioned with easy-to-use, integrated touch buttons that help you masterfully execute your vape sessions. A bright LED screen displays both your chosen heat setting and the exact temperature of your unit, while simple “+” and “-” buttons allow you to hone in on your ideal temperatures. Storz & Bickel equipped the Onyx Volcano Hybrid with an expansive temperature range between 104°F and 446°F to offer a full flavor spectrum of heat settings and meet any personal preference.A newly engineered smartphone app now allows you to easily manage and control your Onyx Edition Hybrid Vaporizer directly from your smartphone via Bluetooth compatibility. The app provides you with full control over each session and advanced details about your new desktop unit. Complete with a full suite of compatible Storz & Bickel parts & accessories, the Onyx Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer has everything you need for a truly enjoyable vaping experience. The Volcano Hybrid Onyx Edition sports a sleek matte black design with impressive features and groundbreaking upgrades that are guaranteed to provide you with the same outstanding vapor quality you’ve come to know and love from Storz & Bickel.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Volcano Hybrid Onyx Edition Vaporizer
Whip-Style & Balloon Bag Delivery
Trusted Name & Proven Design
New Hybrid Inhalation System
Double Helix Heat Exchanger
Quality German Engineering
Pure Convection Heating
Easy Valve Balloon Bags
10 x Faster Heat-Up
Improved Airflow
40” inch Tubing
100-Watt Heater
Digital LED Display
Bluetooth Compatible
New Smartphone App
Integrated Touch Buttons
Personalized Alarm Tones
Automatic Shut-Off Feature
Limited Edition Onyx Color Drop
Volcano Hybrid Parts & Accessories
Precision Temperature Control (104°-446°F)
Box Includes:
1 x Storz & Bickel Onyx Volcano Hybrid
3 x Easy Valve Balloons w. Mouthpiece
1 x Easy Valve Balloon w. Adapter
1 x Normal Screen Set (30mm)
1 x Whip/Tubing Kit (1m)
1 x Filling Chamber
1 x Power Cord
1 x Air Filter Set
1 x User Manual
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x Herb Mill Grinder (55mm)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.