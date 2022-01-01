About this product
Thick Ass Glass designed the Double Honeycomb Perc Bong to provide smooth rips without sacrificing durability. This water pipe stands at 16” inches tall and is made of high-quality borosilicate Schott Glass, which makes it extremely durable. The double honeycomb percolators provide great filtration, making your smoking experience smooth and enjoyable. The vortex splashguard combined with the bent neck ensures you’ll never get any splashback even with the hardest of pulls. Featuring an 18mm male large funnel bowl, this bong is perfect for smoking solo or with friends. If you're looking for the ultimate smoking experience, then look no further than the TAG Double Honeycomb Perc Bong.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Double Honeycomb Perc Bong
Schott Borosilicate Glass
2 Honeycomb Percs
Vortex Splashguard
16” inches Tall
Flared Base
Bent Neck
TAG Decal
Easy to Clean
90° Joint Angle
5mm Thick Glass
Round Mouthpiece
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Bowl Piece
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Double Honeycomb Perc Bong
Schott Borosilicate Glass
2 Honeycomb Percs
Vortex Splashguard
16” inches Tall
Flared Base
Bent Neck
TAG Decal
Easy to Clean
90° Joint Angle
5mm Thick Glass
Round Mouthpiece
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Bowl Piece
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.