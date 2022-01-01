If you love the Yocan UNI Pro, you’re going to go wild for the Wulf UNI Pro Cartridge Vaporizer! Made by Wulf Mods and powered by Yocan, this powerhouse vape battery adds an unprecedented level of customization to using your pre-filled cartridges with an adjustable cartridge slot that works with any size 510-threaded oil tank. Effectively eliminating the need to own multiple vape batteries for cartridges with different sized widths & lengths, the Wulf UNI Pro is equipped with an innovative slider on the outside of the battery that gives you full control over how far your cartridge sticks out, and a dial that changes the diameter to fit different tank widths. Simply attach the magnetic 510-threaded adapter to your pre-filled cartridges or atomizer, adjust the height & width as needed, and insert your atomizer or cartridge for a perfect fit every time!



The Wulf UNI Pro Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer employs an adjustable voltage-based output, 10-second preheating function, and a universal 510 threaded connection, all in a durable zinc alloy body. The crisp OLED screen displays your voltage and temperature settings so you can easily adjust on-the-fly while the unique color combinations add unrivaled style to every hit. From the OLED screen, you’ll also be able to monitor the battery level and the preheating status. An upgraded 650mAh battery gives you a full day of casual vaping sessions, and the compact size of the Wulf UNI Pro makes this one of the most portable box mods available.



Users who have strong preferences for their pre-filled oil and concentrate cartridges will enjoy the Wulf UNI Pro Vaporizer’s voltage control. Yocan is known for having preset temperatures in most of their vaporizers but made a conscious effort to give experienced and more particular users options when using the Wulf UNI Pro. The voltage of the Wulf UNI Pro can be adjusted in increments of .1 volts, with an overall range of 2.0-4.2v. If you’re a flavor chaser, you’ll be at home in the lower voltage range, while cloud enthusiasts will find the 3.5v-4.2v range capable of producing thicker vapor. Snag the Wulf UNI Pro Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer today and enjoy unrivaled style paired with intuitive controls that make this the best vape battery for pre-filled cartridges!



Get Connected:



Wulf Yocan UNI Pro Cartridge Vaporizer 🔋

Made for Pre-Filled Cartridges & Tanks

Fits any Size Oil Tank up to 12mm*

Precision Temperature Control

Adjustable Atomizer Holder

Height Adjustment Button

Bright OLED Display

650mAh Battery

Fully Universal

Updated Design

Micro-USB Charging

Magnetic Connections

15 Second Auto Shut-Off

510-Thread Vaporizer Battery

10 Second Preheat Functionality



*Note: The Wulf Yocan UNI Pro Vaporizer will fit any industry standard-sized 510-threaded atomizer or pre-filled cartridge up to an extra-wide 12mm.



Box Includes:



1 x Wulf Yocan UNI Pro Vaporizer

1 x Magnetic Ring Adapter

1 x USB Charging Cable

1 x User Manual