About this product
Northern Lights Sleep Time Formula mixes CBD + CBN + Delta-8 THC to create a tincture that is ideal for regulating & enhancing a restful sleep that offers subtle results immediately and noticeable results after about 7 days of use. A great tincture to take about 30 minutes before bedtime.
640mg CBD
300mg CBN
60mg Delta-8THC
"After taking our Northern Lights Tincture every night before bed - I noticed that I was getting a better, deeper and more restful sleep. As someone who is now in their 50's, I suffer from "Old Man Sleep Issues" and this tincture has simply helped me get higher quality sleep and more sleep equates to more spring in my daily step!"
-Jason McHugh Founder/CEO of Califari
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Califari CBD + Delta-8 Products
After over a year of research and collaboration with our secret scientist from the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Califari has perfected a new line of Hemp based wellness tinctures that feature different blends of our favorite molecules including CBD and Delta-8 tinctures, CBG, CBN, and plenty of other products!
We have perfected these formulas to help you for very specific parts of your day. We believe that these tinctures mixed with or with out a regular cannabis regime will offer the most perfectly balanced lifestyle to help enhance your mood no matter what the occasion!
We have put deep thought and research into each one of these well crafted formulas, which we believe are the future of wellness products and the keys to:
Better Sleep
Less Stress
Increased Focus
Less Inflammation
Good Times
All of our 100% pure organic hemp is sourced and tested in Colorado and all of our Certificates of Analyses are available here!
Email us at Info@califari.com for any questions. We respond quickly!
