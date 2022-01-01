About this product
Sour Diesel Good Morning Formula will start your day right with an even mix of CBD + CBG that’s perfect with your morning coffee or tea. This THC Free tincture will help you start your day with clarity and focus.
16mg CBD per ml
16mg CBG per ml
1000mg
THC Free
“I have been taking these drops almost daily for the last 6 months and as a dude in my 50’s, I am able to do deep knee bends with out pain for much longer than I can ever remember.” Jason McHugh, Califari Founder
Ingredients:
Sour Diesel Morning Formula:
MCT Oil, Hemp Flower Extracts,
Natural cannabis terpenes
16mg CBD per ml
16mg CBG per ml
1000mg
THC Free
“I have been taking these drops almost daily for the last 6 months and as a dude in my 50’s, I am able to do deep knee bends with out pain for much longer than I can ever remember.” Jason McHugh, Califari Founder
Ingredients:
Sour Diesel Morning Formula:
MCT Oil, Hemp Flower Extracts,
Natural cannabis terpenes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Califari CBD + Delta-8 Products
After over a year of research and collaboration with our secret scientist from the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Califari has perfected a new line of Hemp based wellness tinctures that feature different blends of our favorite molecules including CBD and Delta-8 tinctures, CBG, CBN, and plenty of other products!
We have perfected these formulas to help you for very specific parts of your day. We believe that these tinctures mixed with or with out a regular cannabis regime will offer the most perfectly balanced lifestyle to help enhance your mood no matter what the occasion!
We have put deep thought and research into each one of these well crafted formulas, which we believe are the future of wellness products and the keys to:
Better Sleep
Less Stress
Increased Focus
Less Inflammation
Good Times
All of our 100% pure organic hemp is sourced and tested in Colorado and all of our Certificates of Analyses are available here!
Email us at Info@califari.com for any questions. We respond quickly!
We have perfected these formulas to help you for very specific parts of your day. We believe that these tinctures mixed with or with out a regular cannabis regime will offer the most perfectly balanced lifestyle to help enhance your mood no matter what the occasion!
We have put deep thought and research into each one of these well crafted formulas, which we believe are the future of wellness products and the keys to:
Better Sleep
Less Stress
Increased Focus
Less Inflammation
Good Times
All of our 100% pure organic hemp is sourced and tested in Colorado and all of our Certificates of Analyses are available here!
Email us at Info@califari.com for any questions. We respond quickly!