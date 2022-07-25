Califari is thrilled to be back on the market with our super fresh pre-rolls! Our first box is a new twist on a huge classic the Blue Dream Mini Joint! This Blue Dream is listed as a Hyrdrid because it packs a stoney punch! Normally we would suggest Blue Dream as the ideal day weed that won't clobber you too hard and allow for some productivity in your day... This cut of Blue Dream, grown by Elkhorn Farms in northern Mendocino should be called Blue Dreamy Thunder.



Strong couch lock effects with gazing into space only interrupted by drool on the face. Bam! But this Blue Dream creeps up on ya and than sends you into a world of stoney distractions and whimsical moments. Its great for a show or a hike but don't attempt any homework!



Califari Rolls are made by a small team of cannabis chefs who make sure each joint is made with love and packed with care. All Califari Rolls are stored in a 64 degree humidor and made with real bud - no shake or trim are ever considered! We smoke our own joints and demand that they be good! By Cannabis Lovers, For Cannabis Lovers!