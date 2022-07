Califari Rolls are back on the shelf in Northern California. If you are looking for a great deal check out these moderately priced pre-rolls packed with top shelf Peanut Butter Breath Indica flower!



Califari Rolls are made by a small team of cannabis chefs who make sure each joint is made with love and packed with care. All Califari Rolls are stored in a 64 degree humidor and made with real bud - no shake or trim are ever considered! We smoke our own joints and demand that they be good! By Cannabis Lovers, For Cannabis Lovers!