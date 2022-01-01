About this product
Green Lantern is a truly unique boutique strain handcrafted in the hills of Northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt Counties. Green Lantern's resin content and floral overtones bring out the best qualities and flavor profile that helped it win The Emerald Cup's Best Sun Grown Flower Trophy.
Lantern Farms is located at 2420 feet in elevation in the hills of Mendocino. Watered with fresh spring water and fed only with the best organic nutrients, this farm produces some of the best aromatic flavorful flowers in the Emerald Triangle.
About this brand
Califari
It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana. It’s in California. It’s Califari.