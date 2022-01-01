Green Lantern is a truly unique boutique strain handcrafted in the hills of Northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt Counties. Green Lantern's resin content and floral overtones bring out the best qualities and flavor profile that helped it win The Emerald Cup's Best Sun Grown Flower Trophy.

Lantern Farms is located at 2420 feet in elevation in the hills of Mendocino. Watered with fresh spring water and fed only with the best organic nutrients, this farm produces some of the best aromatic flavorful flowers in the Emerald Triangle.