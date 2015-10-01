Califari
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Girl Scout Cookies an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross, with a reputation that has grown larger than life. This sweet and earthy fresh baked aroma launches you to euphoria’s top floor, where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space.
Artist, Binx, is a real Girl Scout veteran , who served many years in her local Chicago troupe, where she learned numerous skills and moved many boxes of cookies. Binx celebrates the community building aspects of cannabis, as it attracts diversity, just like all the various flavors of actual Girl Scout Cookies, coming together and attracting love everywhere they go. Visit Califari.com to learn more.
Hybrid - Cerebral, Creative, Euphoria, Relaxing
Artist, Binx, is a real Girl Scout veteran , who served many years in her local Chicago troupe, where she learned numerous skills and moved many boxes of cookies. Binx celebrates the community building aspects of cannabis, as it attracts diversity, just like all the various flavors of actual Girl Scout Cookies, coming together and attracting love everywhere they go. Visit Califari.com to learn more.
Hybrid - Cerebral, Creative, Euphoria, Relaxing
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!