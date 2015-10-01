About this product

Girl Scout Cookies an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross, with a reputation that has grown larger than life. This sweet and earthy fresh baked aroma launches you to euphoria’s top floor, where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space.

Artist, Binx, is a real Girl Scout veteran , who served many years in her local Chicago troupe, where she learned numerous skills and moved many boxes of cookies. Binx celebrates the community building aspects of cannabis, as it attracts diversity, just like all the various flavors of actual Girl Scout Cookies, coming together and attracting love everywhere they go. Visit Califari.com to learn more.



Hybrid - Cerebral, Creative, Euphoria, Relaxing