Logo for the brand California Birthday

California Birthday

slumber party™ drops 300 mg CBD: 200 mg CBN

About this product

$49

Skip the after party and go straight to the slumber party! When you are party-pooped and ready for your beauty sleep, slumber party is the perfect blend CBD & CBN to help you snooze.

10 mg of CBD / 6 mg of CBN per dropper

300 mg of CBD / 200 mg CBN per bottle

- 3:2 CBD / CBN
- 1oz (30ml) bottle
- natural mint chocolate flavor
- 10 mg of CBD per serving
- 6 mg of CBN per serving
- made with broad spectrum hemp extract and CBN isolate
- non-detectable THC
- made with MCT oil & natural flavors
- all hemp grown and produced in the USA
- 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing)
- cruelty Free
- vegan
- non-GMO
- gluten Free
- child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open
- tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time

Our Mint Chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It’s about to sound even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten-free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!
