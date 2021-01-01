California Birthday
About this product
$49
Skip the after party and go straight to the slumber party! When you are party-pooped and ready for your beauty sleep, slumber party is the perfect blend CBD & CBN to help you snooze.
10 mg of CBD / 6 mg of CBN per dropper
300 mg of CBD / 200 mg CBN per bottle
- 3:2 CBD / CBN
- 300 mg of cbd / 200 mg cbn per bottle
- 1oz (30ml) bottle
- natural mint chocolate flavor
- 10 mg of CBD per serving
- 6 mg of CBN per serving
- made with broad spectrum hemp extract and CBN isolate
- non-detectable THC
- made with MCT oil & natural flavors
- all hemp grown and produced in the USA
- 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing)
- cruelty Free
- vegan
- non-GMO
- gluten Free
- child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open
- tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time
Our Mint Chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It’s about to sound even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten-free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!
Skip the after party and go straight to the slumber party! When you are party-pooped and ready for your beauty sleep, slumber party is the perfect blend CBD & CBN to help you snooze.
10 mg of CBD / 6 mg of CBN per dropper
300 mg of CBD / 200 mg CBN per bottle
- 3:2 CBD / CBN
- 300 mg of cbd / 200 mg cbn per bottle
- 1oz (30ml) bottle
- natural mint chocolate flavor
- 10 mg of CBD per serving
- 6 mg of CBN per serving
- made with broad spectrum hemp extract and CBN isolate
- non-detectable THC
- made with MCT oil & natural flavors
- all hemp grown and produced in the USA
- 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing)
- cruelty Free
- vegan
- non-GMO
- gluten Free
- child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open
- tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time
Our Mint Chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It’s about to sound even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten-free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!