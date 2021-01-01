About this product

Everything California Canna does is designed to provide a superior experience. Our pre-loaded glass, metal, and real wood cartridges contain perfectly balanced cannabis oil extracted from the single-strain, beautifully grown cannabis. The carefully monitored extraction process ensures that a consistently smooth and enjoyable experience the California Canna brand is known for. Consume with our branded charger and add to the premium feel we are proud to share with all consumers of cannabis products.



• African Redwood Tip

• Authentic C-cell cartridge

• Pure liquid live resin produced from California's best